Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds add more dates to 2022 European tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have added more dates to their 2022 European tour – see the full schedule below.

The band announced the first round of dates for their upcoming tour earlier this month, after being forced to cancel a 2021 tour of Europe and the UK due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

After announcing initial dates in Greece, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more, the band have now announced further shows in Spain, Poland, France and beyond, including a headline slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.

See the full list of dates below, with tickets on sale here. Details of more shows are promised soon.

JUNE 2022

4 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

6 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere

7 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere

15 – Athens, Release Athens Festival

21 – Zagreb, INmusic Festival

23 – Prague, Metronome Festival

27 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

29 – Berlin, Waldbühne

JULY 2022

1 – Belfort, Les Eurockennes de Belfort

7 – Trencin, Pohoda Festival

AUGUST 2022

3 – Rastatt, Residenzschloss

5 – Klam, Castle Clam

7 – Gilwice, Arena Gilwice

8 – Gdansk, Ergo Arena

11 – Oslo, Øya Festival

12 – Gothenburg, Way Out West Festival

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ original 2021 European tour dates were set to be focused around the band’s 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’.

During the coronavirus pandemic, though, Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis teamed up to write and record the surprise album ‘Carnage’, which arrived in February.

In a five-star review of the album, NME said the record beckoned listeners to “take an adventurous leap into the COVID era’s dark night of the soul”.

“‘Carnage’ is arguably Cave and Ellis’ best record since The Bad Seeds’ latter day reinvention on 2013’s ‘Push The Sky Away’, or maybe even ‘Abattoir Blues’. It’s certainly two master craftsmen at the peak of their melodramatic powers.”

Elsewhere, Cave recently spoke out on whether it is possible to “separate the art from the artist” in a new post to fans on his Red Hand Files website.