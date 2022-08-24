Here are the stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022

All Points East 2022 will wrap up on Sunday (August 28) with a headline performance from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – check out the full stage and performance times below.
The annual festival in London’s Victoria Park kicked off last Friday (August 19) with a headline show from Gorillaz, who were supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.
The following night, Field Day returned to the park with co-headline slots from The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, while this weekend will welcome shows from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25) The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27).
On Sunday, Nick Cave will be joined by a stacked supporting bill including Radiohead side project The Smile, Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Japanese Breakfast and more.
Also on the bill are space rockers Spiritualized, acclaimed poet Kae Tempest, jazz pianist and composer Robert Glasper. Hurray For The Riff Raff, Party Dozen (whose single ‘Macca The Mutt’ featured Cave), Starcrawler, and former Palma Violets musician Chilli Jesson.
See the full stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.
The East Stage
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: 8:10pm – 10:25pm
The Smile: 5:55pm – 6:55pm
Anna Calvi: 4:40pm – 5:25pm
Kae Tempest: 3:30pm – 4:10pm
Joan As A Policewoman: 2:20pm – 3:00pm
Chilli Jesson: 1:30pm – 2:00pm
The Ray-Ban West Stage
Michael Kiwanuka: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Aldous Harding: 5:10pm – 5:55pm
Tinariwen: 4:00pm – 4:40pm
Robert Glasper: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Hurray For The Riff Raff: 2:00pm – 2:30pm
The 6 Music Stage
Sean Johnson: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Don Letts: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
Gaudi featuring Zoe Devlin Love: 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy: 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Normay Jay MBE: 2:35pm – 4:00pm
Garnda x Catching Cairo: 2:00pm – 2:35pm
Nabihah Iqbal: 1:00pm – 2:00pm
North Stage
Sleaford Mods: 6:55pm – 7:55pm
Spiritualized: 6:25pm – 6:25pm
Jehnny Beth: 4:10pm – 4:55pm
Starcrawler: 3:10pm – 3:40pm
Party Dozen: 2:10pm – 2:40pm
The BMW Play Next Stage
Bonnie Kemplay: 5:25pm – 5:55pm
The Dinner Party: 4:10pm – 4:40pm
Attawalpa: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Tom King: 2:00pm – 2:20pm
The Firestone Stage
C Turtle: 6:25pm – 6:55pm
Jack Flanagan: 4:55pm – 5:25pm
Lucy Tun: 3:40pm – 4:10pm
Nell Mescal: 2:40pm – 3:10pm
The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft. Foundation FM
Taylor Skye: 5:55pm – 7:00pm
LCYTN: 4:40pm – 5:10pm
Joviale: 3:30pm – 4:00pm
Stella Explorer: 2:30pm – 3:00pm
Reviewing Nick Cave’s set at Norway’s Øya Festival earlier this month, NME wrote: “Despite Nick Cave having lost tragically his son recently, he and his Bad Seeds appear to be using performance as a means to celebrate life and make the most of moments like this. Having caught The Bad Seeds many a time, this writer has certainly never seen Cave enjoy himself as he seems to be onstage this summer.
“At Øya, the fervour with which he delivers the likes of ‘Get Ready For Love’, ‘Higgs Boson Blues’ and ‘Red Right Hand’ is almost playful, as is his chat.”