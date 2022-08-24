NewsMusic News

Here are the stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022

They will be joined by Michael Kiwanuka, The Smile and more in London's Victoria Park on Sunday (August 28)

By Will Richards
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
Nick Cave in 2022. CREDIT: Gonzales Photo/Alamy Live News

All Points East 2022 will wrap up on Sunday (August 28) with a headline performance from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds  – check out the full stage and performance times below.

The annual festival in London’s Victoria Park kicked off last Friday (August 19) with a headline show from Gorillaz, who were supported by IDLESTurnstileYves TumorSelf EsteemFemi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDadRemi Wolf, GabrielsIbeyiNia Archives and Willow Kayne.

The following night, Field Day returned to the park with co-headline slots from The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, while this weekend will welcome shows from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25) The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27).

On Sunday, Nick Cave will be joined by a stacked supporting bill including Radiohead side project The Smile, Michael KiwanukaSleaford ModsJapanese Breakfast and more.

Also on the bill are space rockers Spiritualized, acclaimed poet Kae Tempest, jazz pianist and composer Robert Glasper. Hurray For The Riff RaffParty Dozen (whose single ‘Macca The Mutt’ featured Cave), Starcrawler, and former Palma Violets musician Chilli Jesson.

See the full stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

The East Stage

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: 8:10pm – 10:25pm
The Smile: 5:55pm – 6:55pm
Anna Calvi: 4:40pm – 5:25pm
Kae Tempest: 3:30pm – 4:10pm
Joan As A Policewoman: 2:20pm – 3:00pm
Chilli Jesson: 1:30pm – 2:00pm

The Ray-Ban West Stage

Michael Kiwanuka: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Aldous Harding: 5:10pm – 5:55pm
Tinariwen: 4:00pm – 4:40pm
Robert Glasper: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Hurray For The Riff Raff: 2:00pm – 2:30pm

The 6 Music Stage

Sean Johnson: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Don Letts: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
Gaudi featuring Zoe Devlin Love: 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy: 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Normay Jay MBE: 2:35pm – 4:00pm
Garnda x Catching Cairo: 2:00pm – 2:35pm
Nabihah Iqbal: 1:00pm – 2:00pm

North Stage

Sleaford Mods: 6:55pm – 7:55pm
Spiritualized: 6:25pm – 6:25pm
Jehnny Beth: 4:10pm – 4:55pm
Starcrawler: 3:10pm – 3:40pm
Party Dozen: 2:10pm – 2:40pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Bonnie Kemplay: 5:25pm – 5:55pm
The Dinner Party: 4:10pm – 4:40pm
Attawalpa: 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Tom King: 2:00pm – 2:20pm

The Firestone Stage

C Turtle: 6:25pm – 6:55pm
Jack Flanagan: 4:55pm – 5:25pm
Lucy Tun: 3:40pm – 4:10pm
Nell Mescal: 2:40pm – 3:10pm

The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft. Foundation FM

Taylor Skye: 5:55pm – 7:00pm
LCYTN: 4:40pm – 5:10pm
Joviale: 3:30pm – 4:00pm
Stella Explorer: 2:30pm – 3:00pm

The crowd in front of the Main Stage West at All Points East 2021
All Points East 2021. CREDIT: Getty

Reviewing Nick Cave’s set at Norway’s Øya Festival earlier this month, NME wrote: “Despite Nick Cave having lost tragically his son recently, he and his Bad Seeds appear to be using performance as a means to celebrate life and make the most of moments like this. Having caught The Bad Seeds many a time, this writer has certainly never seen Cave enjoy himself as he seems to be onstage this summer.

“At Øya, the fervour with which he delivers the likes of ‘Get Ready For Love’, ‘Higgs Boson Blues’ and ‘Red Right Hand’ is almost playful, as is his chat.”

