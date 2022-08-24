Here are the stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022

All Points East 2022 will wrap up on Sunday (August 28) with a headline performance from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – check out the full stage and performance times below.

The annual festival in London’s Victoria Park kicked off last Friday (August 19) with a headline show from Gorillaz, who were supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.

The following night, Field Day returned to the park with co-headline slots from The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, while this weekend will welcome shows from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25) The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27).

On Sunday, Nick Cave will be joined by a stacked supporting bill including Radiohead side project The Smile, Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Also on the bill are space rockers Spiritualized, acclaimed poet Kae Tempest, jazz pianist and composer Robert Glasper. Hurray For The Riff Raff, Party Dozen (whose single ‘Macca The Mutt’ featured Cave), Starcrawler, and former Palma Violets musician Chilli Jesson.

See the full stage times for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

The East Stage

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: 8:10pm – 10:25pm

The Smile: 5:55pm – 6:55pm

Anna Calvi: 4:40pm – 5:25pm

Kae Tempest: 3:30pm – 4:10pm

Joan As A Policewoman: 2:20pm – 3:00pm

Chilli Jesson: 1:30pm – 2:00pm

The Ray-Ban West Stage

Michael Kiwanuka: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Aldous Harding: 5:10pm – 5:55pm

Tinariwen: 4:00pm – 4:40pm

Robert Glasper: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

Hurray For The Riff Raff: 2:00pm – 2:30pm

The 6 Music Stage

Sean Johnson: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Don Letts: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Gaudi featuring Zoe Devlin Love: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy: 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Normay Jay MBE: 2:35pm – 4:00pm

Garnda x Catching Cairo: 2:00pm – 2:35pm

Nabihah Iqbal: 1:00pm – 2:00pm

North Stage

Sleaford Mods: 6:55pm – 7:55pm

Spiritualized: 6:25pm – 6:25pm

Jehnny Beth: 4:10pm – 4:55pm

Starcrawler: 3:10pm – 3:40pm

Party Dozen: 2:10pm – 2:40pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Bonnie Kemplay: 5:25pm – 5:55pm

The Dinner Party: 4:10pm – 4:40pm

Attawalpa: 3:00pm – 3:30pm

Tom King: 2:00pm – 2:20pm

The Firestone Stage

C Turtle: 6:25pm – 6:55pm

Jack Flanagan: 4:55pm – 5:25pm

Lucy Tun: 3:40pm – 4:10pm

Nell Mescal: 2:40pm – 3:10pm

The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft. Foundation FM