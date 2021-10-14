Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Aurora head up first names for Øya Festival 2022

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Aurora and more have been announced for Øya Festival 2022 – see the full line-up so far below.

The event returns to Tøyenparken in Oslo, Norway between August 9 and August 13, having cancelled its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ticket information can be found here.

Norwegian artist Aurora, who announced her new album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ today (October 14), had been scheduled to perform at both of the scrapped festivals. She will now headline on Saturday, August 13.

Nick Cave, meanwhile, is set to top the bill with the Bad Seeds on Thursday, August 11. It comes after they shared a new live version of ‘Push The Sky Away’ last week.

Also featured on the line-up for Øya 2022 are the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Suede, Bright Eyes, JARV IS… (aka Jarvis Cocker), Bikini Kill, Beabadoobee and Princess Nokia.

Øya was nominated in the Best Small Festival category at the NME Awards 2020. In a five-star review of the event’s 2019 edition, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “It’s clean, it’s green, it’s chilled, it’s inclusive — and it all adds up to an infectious vibe […] This is what all festivals could be like.”

Headliner Aurora, meanwhile, has further previewed her upcoming new album with the track ‘Giving In To The Love’. It follows ‘Cure For Me’, which arrived over the summer.

Speaking to NME in July, the artist revealed that ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ (out January 21) wouldn’t be dealing in “doom, gloom, COVID and horror”, but would instead be “more playful and fun” while still “representing a lot of things that bother me with society and our history”.

You can watch the video interview above.