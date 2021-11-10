Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Sinéad O’Connor to headline Ireland’s All Together Now Festival

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Sinéad O’Connor have been announced as headliners of Ireland’s All Together Now Festival next year.

The multi-day festival, which has been cancelled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place across July 29-31, 2022 at Curraghmore House in County Waterford, Ireland.

Groove Armada and Underworld will headline alongside Cave and O’Connor. Other names on the line-up include: Jungle, Shame, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Denise Chaila, Girl Band, Ghostpoet, SHERELLE and more. See the full list below.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait to welcome festival-goers and music lovers back after three long years,” organisers said in a statement. “We thank those of you who have continually supported us. Without you, the festival would not be possible. Our team has and will continue to work tirelessly to create a special festival for our return.

“Festivals are places of escape, discovery, and celebration. They give us the space to dance, laugh, sing, and give us all a sense of belonging and togetherness, something we are longing to get back to.”

The All Together Now added: “We have plenty up our sleeves, but for now, we are incredibly excited to announce our music line-up.”

We can’t wait to welcome all you festival-goers and music lovers back after three long years to #ATN22. 🎉💚 Remaining tickets for All Together Now 2022 go ON SALE on Thursday, November 18th at 8 AM, sign-up via link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/ss3I6iSmgh — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) November 10, 2021

Tickets bought for 2020’s cancelled event are still valid. Remaining tickets go on sale at 8am on November 18 – get them here.

Sinéad O’Connor’s appearance comes after she confirmed her retirement from the music industry, weeks after making similar claims and later retracting them.

Advertisement

The Irish singer said on social media that she had been in “two minds” about retiring, but confirmed that she will now begin a new career as a writer.

“This is to announce that having been in two minds about retiring I have now, in consultation with my medical team, and on their advice, decided to go ahead and retire so that I may now focus on my new career as a writer,” wrote O’Connor.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave has opened up about moving to Los Angeles because Brighton became “too sad” following his son’s death.

Arthur Cave died aged 15 after he fell from a cliff in Ovingdean, East Sussex in 2015. Nick first spoke of the tragedy during One More Time With Feeling, the 2016 film that delved into “the deeply personal circumstances surrounding the making of ‘Skeleton Tree’.”

For the latest entry into his fan Q&A site Red Hand Files, Cave was asked why he decided to move away from his home in Brighton. In response, the musician spoke of revisiting the Bad Seeds track ‘Heart That Kills You’, which he said was “clearly written after Arthur’s death”.

Last month, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Aurora were announced for Øya Festival 2022.