Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce European festival dates for 2022

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of nine new festival shows for 2022.

The band, who recently cancelled their 2021 tour due to coronavirus concerns, will kick off at Greece’s Release Athens Festival on June 15 next year.

The dates will run until the middle of August, when they wrap up at Gothenburg’s Way Out West on August 12.

Advertisement

You can check out the dates in full below.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced 9 live shows across Europe in Summer 2022. Tickets and information: https://t.co/vPgEYqK7RH

More shows to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/FZMCMryMyX — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) May 18, 2021

While the coronavirus pandemic previously forced the band to cancel all of their scheduled tour dates, the unexpected downtime allowed Cave to team up with his bandmate Warren Ellis and record the surprise album ‘CARNAGE‘, which arrived in February.

In a five-star review, NME hailed the record for allowing fan to “take an adventurous leap into the COVID era’s dark night of the soul”.

“‘Carnage’ is arguably Cave and Ellis’ best record since The Bad Seeds’ latter day reinvention on 2013’s ‘Push The Sky Away’, or maybe even ‘Abattoir Blues’. It’s certainly two master craftsmen at the peak of their melodramatic powers,” our review stated.

Advertisement

“These songs were born from missing the sensation of “the complete surrender to the moment” that comes from being on stage.

“They’ve certainly captured that abandon, along with all the heightened rushes of panic and mania that come with lockdown and recent world events, and those merciful moments of peace, serenity and hope for what’s to come. Cave and Ellis have taken a bold leap into the COVID era’s dark night of the soul, and found a truth that we all share.”