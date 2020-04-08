Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of their rescheduled UK and European tour for spring and summer 2021.

Touring in support of their acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ghosteen‘, the band were previously forced to postpone their upcoming shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they can reveal that they’ll be hitting the road once again next year in April through to June. All original tickets remain valid, with additional tickets on sale from 10am on Friday April 10 here. Full dates are below.

APRIL

Saturday 10 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Sunday 11 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday 15 – The O2, London, UK

Friday 16 – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Tuesday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 23 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday 24 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Monday 26 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Wednesday 28 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Thursday 29 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

MAY

Saturday 1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 2 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday 4 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 5 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Friday 7 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Monday 10 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Wednesday 12 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Thursday 13 – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Saturday 15 – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Monday 17 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Wednesday 19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Thursday 20 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Sunday 23 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Monday 24 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 27 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Friday 28 – Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France

Monday 31 – Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

JUNE

Thursday 3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Monday 7 – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

This comes after Cave promised fans that the shows were set to be “fucking mind-blowing”, as he contemplated life in lockdown.

“Together we have stepped into history and are now living inside an event unprecedented in our lifetime,” he wrote. “Every day the news provides us with dizzying information that a few weeks before would have been unthinkable.”

He added: “Slowly, we all are coming around to the realisation that we will need to lead very different lives for a while — short term, long term, who knows?”

Cave recently published Stranger Than Kindness – a collection of images, words and lyrics from throughout his career.