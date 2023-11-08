Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are “mixing” their new album

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are about to start mixing their new album, Cave has revealed.

Writing on Facebook, the singer confirmed that having concluded his recent solo tour in North America, he is now due to “head to Buffalo to mix the new Bad Seeds album”.

In July, Cave said that he was “finishing” work on the new album with the band he has led since 1983. In an entry on his Red Hand Files website, he told fans that he was to take a short break from replying to questions from fans to finish work on the album.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your kind words,” he told a fan who asked a question about soulmates, “but before I answer I’d like to let everyone know that I am now back in the studio finishing the new Bad Seeds record.”

Last month at a concert in Chicago, he debuted a new song ‘To Be Found’. Writing about the song on his site, he said: “The sentiment is simple and softly spoken, the song unable to even declare its name, but still it is a special song, full of unspecified emotional impact and a great pleasure to play. I think I’ll call the song “To Be Found”.”

The first word of a new album came in October last year when he confirmed in a Q&A on stage at London’s Southbank Centre that he was about to start the writing process.

Then, at the start of 2023, he confirmed that work was underway and shared some early lyric ideas for the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’. In January, he wrote that he started the writing process at 9am on New Year’s Day. “It is now January 6. Nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell,” he said.

Speaking to NME earlier this summer, Cave described the new material as “just so instantly interesting” as well as “different all the time”. He also said that he didn’t think that he and the band could make “an old-school Bad Seeds record anymore where it’s basically a rock band playing”.

Advertisement

He added: “I don’t see that happening. Not that this next [Bad Seeds] record is ambient – it’s not at all – but I just don’t see us going back to that basic rock’n’roll style. I just don’t know how to do it anymore.”

He also added that a new record by garage rock side project Grinderman could also be possible.

Elsewhere, Cave recalled being “high” while taking to the stage with Kylie Minogue on Top Of The Pops. The singer-songwriter also recently teamed up with another pop veteran, Blondie, for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.