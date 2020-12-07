Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cancel 2021 UK & European tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have cancelled their 2021 UK & European tour due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The tour, in support of the band’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’, was initially set for spring 2021 before they were forced to postpone the upcoming shows due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Rescheduled dates for spring 2021 were then announced in April, but the tour has now been called off entirely.

“We are very disappointed to announce that the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2021 UK and European tour can no longer go ahead due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19,” the band wrote in a statement online.

“The complexity and scale of the tour we had planned, combined with the continued uncertainty around the pandemic means that despite the hard work of everyone involved we have not been able to guarantee that the shows can happen.

They added: “We are continuing to work on alternative plans for 2021 and 2022 and hope to announce some better news next year. Sending love to you all.”

APRIL 2021

Saturday 10 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Sunday 11 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday 15 – The O2, London, UK

Friday 16 – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Tuesday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 23 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday 24 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Monday 26 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Wednesday 28 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Thursday 29 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

MAY 2021

Saturday 1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 2 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday 4 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 5 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Friday 7 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Monday 10 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Wednesday 12 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Thursday 13 – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Saturday 15 – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Monday 17 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Wednesday 19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Thursday 20 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Sunday 23 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Monday 24 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 27 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Friday 28 – Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France

Monday 31 – Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

JUNE 2021

Thursday 3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Monday 7 – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Earlier this year, Nick Cave hosted ‘Idiot Prayer’, a livestreamed gig from London’s Alexandra Palace. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Without crowds, chatter and the mess of thousands of human bodies all bumping up against each other, it’s possible to focus purely on Cave’s devastating lyricism: religion, death and romance all getting their chance to shine in the golden and purple lights that softly illuminate the room.”

The show has now been immortalised in a new live album, and also received a limited run in cinemas last month.