Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds confirm new album, ‘CARNAGE’

Nick Cave has confirmed that he’s been at work on a new album called ‘CARNAGE’.

After cancelling his already rescheduled 2021 UK and European tour due to the spread of coronavirus, Cave previously told fans that he felt it was now “opportunity to take stock” and “time to make a new record“.

Now, writing on his website The Red Hand Files, Cave replied to a fan’s question to confirm that he has been in the studio with regular collaborator and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis to make the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Ghosteen‘.

Advertisement

Replying to a fan named Tobias’ question about how he’s found the last year under the circumstances of the pandemic, Cave told of his experience of missing life on the road and working with the rest of his bandmates, before confirming work on the album.

“In many ways lockdown has felt weirdly familiar, like I’ve experienced it before,” wrote Cave. “I guess this should come as no surprise as I was a heroin addict for many years and self-isolating and social distancing were the name of the game. I am also well acquainted with the mechanics of grief — collective grief works in an eerily similar way to personal grief, with its dark confusion, deep uncertainty and loss of control.

“For me, lockdown feels like a state mandated version of more of the same — a formalisation of the kind of hermit-like behaviour to which I’ve always been predisposed, and so, as difficult as it has been to see the devastation and anguish caused by the pandemic — including to the lives of those close to me, and many who have written into The Red Hand Files — I have been doing okay.”

Cave continued: “I am surprised, though, at just how hard not being able to play live has felt. I have come to the conclusion that I am essentially a thing that tours. There is a terrible yearning and a feeling of a life being half-lived. I miss the thrill of stepping onto the stage, the rush of the performance, where all other concerns dissolve into a pure animal interrelation with my audience.

“I miss the complete surrender to the moment, the loss of self, the physicalness of it all, the feeding frenzy of communal love, the religion, the glorious exchange of bodily fluids — and The Bad Seeds themselves, of course, in all their reckless splendour, how I miss them. As much as sitting behind my desk can bring me a lot of joy, and the imagination can be a stimulating, even dangerous place, I long for the wanton abandon of the live performance.”

Advertisement

He added: “Anyway, as promised in my last issue, I did go into the studio — with Warren — to make a record. It’s called CARNAGE.”

‘Carnage’ will be the 18th studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Last year saw Cave release the live film and album ‘Idiot Prayer‘, recorded as a solo show from London’s Alexandra Palace during lockdown.