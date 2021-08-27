Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share new video for previously unreleased track ‘Vortex’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared a new video for their previously unreleased track ‘Vortex’ – watch it below.

The track appears on ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’, which will be released on October 22 on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms.

The new collection was compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis and contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of ‘Skeleton Tree’, ‘Girl In Amber’ and ‘Bright Horses’.

Advertisement

The previously unreleased song ‘Vortex’ was written and recorded in 2006 by Cave, Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos. A statement about the song reads: “As the band were never able to define the song as either Grinderman or Bad Seeds, it remained unreleased.”

You can listen to it here:

Speaking about ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’, Cave said: “I always liked the original ‘B-Sides & Rarities’ more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout.

“There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit. ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’ continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds.

“I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the ‘Ghosteen’ sessions.”

Advertisement

Cave and Ellis recently added two more extra dates to their autumn UK tour. The Bad Seeds duo will tour in September and October in support of their February album ‘Carnage’, which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

Marking their first ever tour together as a duo, Cave and Ellis’ upcoming live dates will see them being joined by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.