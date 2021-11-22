Nick Cave, The National, Tame Impala, Kraftwerk and more for All Points East 2022

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, The National, Tame Impala and Kraftwerk are among the headliners for All Points East 2022 – see the full line-up below.

As announced last week (November 19), the festival, which is held in London’s Victoria Park, will return for two editions in 2022, running run across two weekends: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 and Thursday, August 25 – Sunday, August 28.

Also set to play the festival, which has seven headliners across six days, are The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure and Gorillaz.

Joining the headliners at the events are the likes of IDLES, James Blake, Caroline Polachek, Michael Kiwanuka, Fleet Foxes and more.

See the full line-up for All Points East 2022 below. Pre-sale early bird tickets are available now (sign up here).

FRIDAY AUGUST 19

GORILLAZ

IDLES

Pusha T > Yves Tumor And Its Band > Self Esteem > Greentea Peng > Femi Kuti > Obongjayar > Remi Wolf > Gabriels > NewDad

SATURDAY AUGUST 20 (APE Presents > FIELD DAY)

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS | KRAFTWERK

Cici > Daniel Avery (live) > Eliza Rose > Emerald b2b Jossy Mitsu > Erol Alkan > Floating Points > HAAi > Kareem Ali > Logic1000 > Otik > salute > Tourist (live)

THURSDAY AUGUST 25

TAME IMPALA

FKJ

CAROLINE POLACHEK

The Blaze > Dry Cleaning > GOAT > Sudan Archives

FRIDAY AUGUST 26

THE NATIONAL

FLEET FOXES > KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

Kurt Vile and the Violators > Perfume Genius > Low > Lucy Dacus > Rae Morris > Cassandra Jenkins > Bess Atwell

SATURDAY AUGUST 27

DISCLOSURE

JAMES BLAKE

FRED AGAIN..

Koffee > Freddie Gibbs > Channel Tres > Overmono (live) > Enny > Joy Orbison > Sherelle > Tora-i > Elkka (live) > LCY > Yung Singh

SUNDAY AUGUST 28

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

Sleaford Mods > Aldous Harding > Anna Calvi > Japanese Breakfast > Tinariwen > Jehnny Beth > Joan As Police Woman

All Points East took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 event, and saw performances from the likes of Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jamie xx, London Grammar, Kano, Jorja Smith and Caribou.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Every single event that has been able to open its gates over the last month has brought a fervent, feverish energy with it, with fans not only making up for lost time, but scrambling to savour every last drop before the season disappears.

“Maybe it’s this feeling – as well as the presence of thousands of revellers travelling back from a weekend at Reading Festival to continue the party for one more day – that makes the final day of All Points East 2021 feel like a proper celebration.”