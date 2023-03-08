Nick Cave to create new installation and shop at London’s Dover Street market

Nick Cave is creating a new installation and shop at London’s Dover Street market.

The Bad Seeds singer is launching the unique space in the capital on March 17, which will also feature a whole new range of products from his online store ‘Cave Things’. The range includes apparel, books, homeware, prints and limited edition recordings, as well as new ‘Cave Things’ products exclusive to Dover Street Market.

The brand will also re-introduce several sellout items from their archive and very first collection from 2020, including limited edition Polaroids and four picture discs. You can view many of the products here and some exclusive to the unique space below.

Cave is set to make an appearance himself at the installation on March 19, where he will sign copies of his 2021 children’s book The Little Thing Is Sad.

According to a press release, the unique space was designed in close collaboration with Cave, with “personal touches throughout that reference Nick and his wife Susie’s home, including their inimitable use of playful pink. Designed as a fusion between intimate residence and shop, the idiosyncratic space is the first ever dedicated ‘Cave Things’ destination.”

Meanwhile, Cave recently responded to a teenage fan who sought advice from him about how to “live life to the absolute fullest” when there is “so much hate and disconnect” in the world.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds also recently shared a live concert on the 10 year anniversary of their album ‘Push The Sky Away’.

Earlier this year, Cave confirmed that he had started work on a new Bad Seeds album, sharing some early lyric ideas in the process.