Watch Nick Cave perform his unreleased track ‘Euthanasia’ during ‘Idiot Prayer’ live show

The song, which was written during the 'Skeleton Tree' period, debuted during the online streaming event back in July

By Sam Moore
Nick Cave
Nick Cave performing his 'Idiot Prayer' live show (Picture: Joel Ryan / Press

Nick Cave has shared a live performance video of his unreleased track ‘Euthanasia’ from his ‘Idiot Prayer’ live show — check out the clip below.

Performed at Alexandra Palace in London back in July, the song featured as part of a livestreamed show which saw Cave playing a full solo set on a piano.

An extended version of ‘Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace’ is set to be screened globally in select cinemas on November 5, and Cave has previewed the cinematic release today (October 16) by sharing footage of himself performing ‘Euthanasia’ during the show.

The track was originally written during the ‘Skeleton Tree’ period and was first heard during July’s online streaming event.

You can watch Cave perform his song ‘Euthanasia’ below.

An ‘Idiot Prayer’ live album will be released on November 20 and will be available on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. You can see a tracklist for the record below.

  1. Spinning Song
  2. Idiot Prayer
  3. Sad Waters
  4. Brompton Oratory
  5. Palaces Of Montezuma
  6. Girl In Amber
  7. Man In The Moon
  8. Nobody’s Baby Now
  9. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
  10. Waiting For You
  11. The Mercy Seat
  12. Euthanasia
  13. Jubilee Street
  14. Far From Me
  15. He Wants You
  16. Higgs Boson Blues
  17. Stranger Than Kindness
  18. Into My Arms
  19. The Ship Song
  20. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
  21. Black Hair
  22. Galleon Ship

Earlier this week, Cave opened up on his battle with heroin addiction in the 1980s and credited the help of Narcotics Anonymous with aiding his eventual recovery.

