Watch Nick Cave perform his unreleased track ‘Euthanasia’ during ‘Idiot Prayer’ live show

Nick Cave has shared a live performance video of his unreleased track ‘Euthanasia’ from his ‘Idiot Prayer’ live show — check out the clip below.

Performed at Alexandra Palace in London back in July, the song featured as part of a livestreamed show which saw Cave playing a full solo set on a piano.

An extended version of ‘Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace’ is set to be screened globally in select cinemas on November 5, and Cave has previewed the cinematic release today (October 16) by sharing footage of himself performing ‘Euthanasia’ during the show.

Advertisement

The track was originally written during the ‘Skeleton Tree’ period and was first heard during July’s online streaming event.

You can watch Cave perform his song ‘Euthanasia’ below.

An ‘Idiot Prayer’ live album will be released on November 20 and will be available on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. You can see a tracklist for the record below.

Spinning Song Idiot Prayer Sad Waters Brompton Oratory Palaces Of Montezuma Girl In Amber Man In The Moon Nobody’s Baby Now (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For? Waiting For You The Mercy Seat Euthanasia Jubilee Street Far From Me He Wants You Higgs Boson Blues Stranger Than Kindness Into My Arms The Ship Song Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry Black Hair Galleon Ship

Earlier this week, Cave opened up on his battle with heroin addiction in the 1980s and credited the help of Narcotics Anonymous with aiding his eventual recovery.