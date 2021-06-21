Nick Cave & Warren Ellis challenge Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ for this week’s UK Number One

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are vying for the UK Number One album spot this week against Olivia Rodrigo, whose album ‘Sour’ is hoping to top the chart for a third week.

Griff is also in the running for the top spot with ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, which the most downloaded album of the week so far.

According to OfficialCharts.com, Cave & Ellis are sitting at Number Two in the midweek charts with their new album ‘Carnage’, while Griff’s debut mixtape follows at Number Four.

Rodrigo, who is currently sitting at Number One in the midweeks, is looking to make a return to the top spot after being dethroned by Wolf Alice earlier this month after two consecutive weeks, which also saw her secure a record-breaking Official Chart double when new single ‘Good 4 U’ also topped the UK Singles chart.

An artist has not achieved the UK Number One double on their debut album since 2015 when Sam Smith reached Number One with ‘In The Lonely Hour’ and their single ‘Lay Me Down’. The last act to bag the double UK Number One was Ariana Grande, whose latest length ‘Positions’ and its title track both topped the chart in 2020.

Last week’s Number One, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ sits at Number Three, while rounding out the Top Five is Joan Armatrading, who is on course for her first UK Top 10 album in 30 years with ‘Consequences’, currently positioned at Number Five.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 midweek charts, German metal band Helloween are on the cusp of their first ever UK Top 10 album with their self-titled 16th studio album, currently sitting at Seven, and Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings Of Convenience are heading for their inaugural Top 40 entry with ‘Peace Or Love’ at Nine.