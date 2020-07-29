Nick Cave was snubbed after he tried to blag the piano from his ‘Idiot Prayer’ show

Nick Cave has recalled how he unsuccessfully tried to land the piano he played during his Idiot Prayer show for free.

The Bad Seeds frontman played a Fazioli piano during the stunning gig – which was released last week and saw him performing to fans at home from an entirely empty Alexandra Palace.

In the latest post on his The Red Hand Files blog, Cave recalled how he instantly fell in love with the instrument after sitting down to play it for the first time.

“The moment I sat down at the Fazioli, its warm, soft, nuanced sound spoke to me like no piano had spoken to me before,” he wrote.

He went on to describe his current piano as “the same nasty little Chinese upright I have had for over thirty years”, before explaining how he tried to rope in his manager to blag his very own Fazioli.

“So I said to my manager – Time to sell my soul. Time to make a call and get me a Fazioli. “My manager said – ‘Consider it done!'”

But it proved to be an unenviable task, with staff at the Italian instrument’s headquarters initially confusing Cave with actor Nicolas Cage, before later admitting they had never heard of him.

Cave then convinced his manager to try again, but said the request was snubbed once more after his manager asked if he could speak to Mr Fazioli directly.

He added: “And the woman says – No. And my manager says – Listen, my fucking job’s on the line here. And she hangs up.”

Praising the instrument, he added: “The Fazioli is warm and delicate and remarkably subtle, but has a deep, strong heart. It is full of angel tears and il sangue dei santi and encompasses the universe. It is a dream piano.And yet I wait for the day a giant removal van will pull up outside my house, my manager hanging out the passenger window, wearing a t-shirt with a piano on it, and a big smile on his face, screaming ‘Fazioli!’

“Until then my little Chinese upright grins at me from the corner of my room. I walk over and sit down and I begin to play.”

In a five-star review of last week’s show, NME wrote: “Finishing with a stark but lovely ‘Galleon Ship’ – the only full song to be taken from 2019’s harrowing ‘Ghosteen’ tonight – Cave stands and silently trots off towards a shaft of light coming in through an open door. He might still be alone, but after a performance like that, we’re with him all the way.”