Nick Grimshaw shares favourite story of Annie Nightingale at Glastonbury

Nick Grimshaw has shared one of his favourite stories of the late radio DJ Annie Nightingale.

The legendary BBC broadcaster passed away on January 11 after “a short illness”. She was BBC Radio 1’s longest-serving DJ, and first female DJ on the station.

Now, her fellow Radio 1 colleague Nick Grimshaw has opened up to Annie Mac about his favourite story of Annie Nightingale. Grimshaw said the story took place in the 2000s, when the DJ was at Shangri-La, Glastonbury Festival.

“She ended up chatting to these guys and sitting in the back of an articulated lorry,” Grimshaw began. “They decide to shut the back doors because it’s a bit cold. They’re chatting and it’s five o’clock in the morning. She’s like [pretends to look at his watch] ‘oooh, I’d better go, it’s early hours now – 8am or 9am or something…’

“They open the back doors, and she was in London” Grimshaw told a shocked Mac. “The lorry had been in transit for four hours and no one had noticed who was sat in the back of the lorry. She was in Ladbroke Grove!”

People have been sharing tributes and their own Nightingale stories since the news of her death came out. Nightingale herself shared that she was apparently the first person to speak to Paul McCartney after John Lennon’s death. “He wanted to say thank you on behalf of Linda (his late wife Linda McCartney) and himself and Yoko (Ono) and George (Harrison) and Ringo (Starr),” she recalled.

Meanwhile, fans have reminisced about her particularly high-stakes bet with The Clash’s Joe Strummer.

See all tributes to Nightingale here.