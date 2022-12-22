Nick Kroll pens essay praising Harry Styles as “collaborative and open” and “so fucking charming”

Nick Kroll has revealed himself to be a huge fan of Harry Styles, praising the former One Directioner in a personal essay written to celebrate his monumental year.

Kroll penned the 650-word article for Entertainment Weekly, who recently honoured Styles as one of their Entertainers of the Year. In it, the Big Mouth creator (and co-star of Styles’ in Don’t Worry Darling) began by pointing out how busy the singer has kept throughout 2022, not only starring in the aforementioned Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, but also releasing his third album, ‘Harry’s House’, and touring it around the world.

“The fact that he is able to do all of these things in the same year – and then, still be a human being who you can drop in and have a real conversation with – is incredible,” Kroll wrote. “The elephant in the room is all the noise around his personal life. To navigate all of that, stay above the fray and to continue to try to make his art, it’s a tightrope to walk. He is able to navigate it with a ton of class and grace.”

Kroll went on to highlight Styles’ “buoyancy” onstage, noting that his style of performance, defined by “real joy”, is reflective of his everyday personality. “When you’re with him,” Kroll said, “it doesn’t feel like you’re getting a show. It feels like you’re getting a chat.”

According to Kroll, Styles was “genuinely connected” to “everyone he came into contact with” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. “He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” Kroll assured, saying Styles would often arrive to the set “with coffee or donuts or extra vitamin C packets for people”. But however professional he was in the making of the film, Kroll said Styles also made sure “that he really doesn’t take himself, or any of it, too seriously”.

As for the time he spent acting opposite Styles in particular scenes of Don’t Worry Darling, Kroll said the singer was “so collaborative and open and fun to watch and play with”, and beamed that “in almost every scene that I was in with him, there’s a found moment”.

He continued: “The best thing you can do is find someone who wants to feel alive in a scene with you. Anyone who’s watched him perform live has seen that. He feels very present, whether you’re in a conversation with him or you’re in a scene with him or you’re watching him live on stage. It’s why he’s so [fucking] charming – you feel like you’re watching someone who is in the room with you at that moment.”

Kroll ended his essay by bring up his interaction with Styles at this year’s Venice Film Festival – where the two shared a kiss – saying the moment “made [him] much cooler with my nieces and nephews”. He wrote: “I want to rewrite the story where Prince Charming kisses a frog. I’m the frog, and I become a frog with a little crown on top. It was one of the most surreal moments in my life. That was not planned.

“We kiss in the first scene of Don’t Worry Darling, but nobody had seen it, so it just appeared that Harry Styles had grabbed me for no reason and kissed me. No matter what I accomplish in my life, it will probably go somewhere in my obituary: ‘father, comedian, creator, and also someone kissed by Harry Styles.’ I gotta say, I ain’t mad at it. That’s his power.”

In other news, ‘Harry’s House’ was recently honoured by NME as the 16th best album of 2022, while its lead single, ‘As It Was’, was declared the third best song of the year. Styles recently wrapped up the South American leg of his world tour in support of the album, and had a notably wild time in Brazil – not only was his merch truck hijacked by gunmen, but the show itself was interrupted by a fan that crashed the stage.