Nick Mason “available” for Pink Floyd reunion

Nick Mason says he’s “tempted to make himself available” for any potential future Pink Floyd reunion.

The legendary prog band have been in the news recently after Roger Waters announced that he would be re-recording the iconic ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ LP without his former bandmates for its 50th anniversary.

Mason recently shared his opinion on the re-record, saying: “[Waters] actually sent me a copy of what he was working on and I write to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is. It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing.”

Of a potential full reunion for the band, Mason told The Sun: “You never know what will be thrown up. I’m tempted to say I’m available for anything.”

Elsewhere within Pink Floyd, Waters recently criticised a “grubby little” article that insinuated that he didn’t like the music of his former bandmate David Gilmour.

In a new piece by Stuart Maconie in The New Statesman titled ‘The war within Pink Floyd’, the author referenced Waters’ current project of re-recording ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’.

The article discussed the process, saying: “Parts of this will involve him removing, as quote in Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Gilmour’s ‘horrible guitar solos.’”

In a Facebook post Waters took exception to the quote, calling the story “the usual, shit stirring, ill informed nonsense” and criticising what he called the “unearned condescending authority” of the piece.

It came after Gilmour attacked Waters on Twitter, continuing a decades-long rift between the pair with claims of anti-Semitism.

Mason also signed a petition which called upon the reversal of a ban placed upon one of Water’s upcoming live shows.

The former Pink Floyd guitarist was set to perform in Frankfurt, Germany on May 28, as part of his ongoing This Is Not A Drill tour. However, the show was pulled by the officials at Frankfurt City Council following accusations of anti-Semitism.

Following the ban, a petition to overturn the decision was launched online, and signed by names including Nick Mason, Eric Clapton, Brian Eno and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

Last year, Pink Floyd – minus Waters – released their first new music in decades in the form of benefit song ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, a charity single featuring Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk that raised funds for humanitarian charities aiding those affected by the Russian-Ukraine war.