Nick Mulvey shares tender new single ‘A Prayer Of My Own’

Nick Mulvey has shared his new single ‘A Prayer Of My Own’ – watch the lyric video below and buy tickets for his upcoming North American dates here.

The track is the second single to be released from his third album ‘New Mythology’, which is due on June 10 via Fiction Records.

Mulvey released his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album ‘First Mind’ in 2014, following it up three years later with a second full-length called ‘Wake Up Now’.

‘Star Nation’, ‘New Mythology’’s first single, was released in February along with a video directed by Kate Bellm.

New single ‘A Prayer Of My Own’ was written during the first wave of the pandemic and recorded in Paris with producer Renaud Letang. The track explores the process of grief and redemption, with Mulvey asking listeners to think more about the future of our planet and society.

“I do it for my own, my little boy, my little girl. And we do it for our home, if we do it for the world,” he sings as the track builds around a soaring backdrop.

“I want to provide refuge for listeners,” Mulvey said about ‘New Mythology’, “refuge in these times. The songs are not more distraction and are not spreading more fear or panic – they are about being deeply in this time.

“I hope the album supports people and I hope it inspires and stimulates new ideas, insights and ambitions. I hope it also generates a sense of the sacred within its audience.”

Mulvey has also announced three live shows in North America this July (New York, Toronto and Los Angeles) – find tickets here.

In late 2020, Mulvey shared his cinematic new short film Begin Again. The film expands on the themes set out in the singer’s 2020 EP of the same name, which came out in July that year.

“I see chaos but I also see the opportunity for a new world, and a more beautiful one,” Mulvey says of the short film, which tackles the idea of a fresh start following the coronavirus, as well as topics such as nature, sustainability and family.

“We are living through an incredible shift. The old ways are dying, right before our very eyes.”

The EP’s title track ‘Begin Again’ was loosely inspired by Mulvey’s grandmother, whose teachings he studied while writing the new EP, while climate change and nature also impacted the EP and film.