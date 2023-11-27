Nickelback announce 2024 UK and European arena tour with The Lottery Winners

Nickelback have announced a 2024 UK and European arena tour with The Lottery Winners – buy tickets here and find the full run of dates below.

The Canadian rock group are set to perform 12 arena dates across eight countries in May and June 2024 as part of their ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’. The run is due to kick off in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 16 before they perform in Manchester (20), London (21) and Birmingham (23).

From there, Chad Kroeger and co. will make stops in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna and Prague before closing out at Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 8.

The band will be joined by special guests The Lottery Winners as support across all dates.

Tickets go on general Friday, December 1 at 10am local time from here. Alternatively, tickets will be available via an artist presale on Tuesday, November 28 at 10am local time here. Additional pre-sales will also run throughout the week.

“We can’t wait to get back to Europe and see everyone. It’s been far too long, and these will be incredibly special shows for us,” shared Nickelback in a statement.

The band’s latest tour is in support of their first album in five years, ‘Get Rollin’’ which was released in November last year.

Speaking to NME ahead of the release, frontman Kroeger said that the aim of the new record was to inspire “wonderful emotions” because “music’s supposed to be about escapism”.

Recorded during lockdown at his home studio in Vancouver, the process gave the band plenty of time and space for creativity. “With this last record, the pace was so lax: there was no hurry, no rush,” said Kroeger. “That type of vibe lends itself to creativity.”

Nickelback’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

16 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

20 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

21 – London, UK, The O2

23 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

28 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

30 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

JUNE

1 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

2 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

4 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

6 – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

8 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

Around the release of ‘Get Rollin” last year, Kroeger joked that he was “ready for the world to hate us again”, a reference to the band’s polarising effect on music fans over the years.

However, back in May the frontman said that he thinks the hatred towards his band is “softening”.