Nickelback announce new album ‘Get Rollin’’ and share single ‘San Quentin’

Nickelback have announced their new album, ‘Get Rollin’’ – you can listen to their latest single ‘San Quentin’ below.

The four-piece confirmed back in August 2021 that they were working on a new record, which will be their first LP since 2017’s ‘Feed The Machine’.

Nickelback are now set to return with their tenth studio album ‘Get Rollin’’, which is set for release on November 18 via BMG.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

The album’s lead single ‘San Quentin’ has been released today (September 7), and you can hear it below. Inspired by a meeting that Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger had with a real-life warden from the notorious high security California prison, the song tells the story of a prison break.

You can see the tracklist and cover art for Nickelback’s ‘Get Rollin’’ below.

1. ‘San Quentin’

2. ‘Skinny Little Missy’

3. ‘Those Days’

4. ‘High Time’

5. ‘Vegas Bomb’

6. ‘Tidal Wave’

7. ‘Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?’

8. ‘Steel Still Rusts’

9. ‘Horizon’

10.’ Standing In The Dark’

11. ‘Just One More’

12. ‘High Time’ (Acoustic) [deluxe edition track]

13. ‘Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?’ (Acoustic) [deluxe edition track]

14. ‘Just One More’ (Acoustic) [deluxe edition track]

15. ‘Horizon’ (Acoustic) [deluxe edition track]

