Nickelback parody their ‘Photography’ video in new Google ad

It’s been 15 years since Nickelback released their hit ‘Photograph’, and now, the band have teamed up with Google to reimagine the song’s oft-memed video in a new ad.

Taken from Nickelback’s fifth studio album, 2005’s ‘All the Right Reasons’, the video for ‘Photograph’ has become an internet phenomenon over the past decade, specifically the shot of singer Chad Kroeger holding out a framed photo.

Released yesterday (December 22), the new ‘Photograph’ parody comes as part of Google’s latest campaign, encouraging users to use the Google Photo service to look back at old photos.

Nickelback’s new ‘Photograph’ visual opens with the infamous shot of Kroeger, but this time, holding a smartphone that depicts the original image used in the 2005 video.

At just over a minute long, the video features old images of the band with family and friends, with lyrics updated as Kroeger sings about falling down a rabbit hole of old photos. “Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl?” Kroeger sings on the new rendition, referencing the singer’s curly blonde mane.

Watch the video below:

In a statement, Kroeger revealed how the unlikely partnership with Google came about. “Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives,” he said.

“When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favourite memories.”

Back in August, Nickelback riled up the internet when they teased a forthcoming announcement, promoting divisive speculation that the Canadian alt-rock outfit were about to drop their first new album in three years.

It turned out the band were teasing a cover of Charlie Daniels’ 1979 track ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’. Nickelback released their rendition on August 14 as a tribute to the country music legend, who passed away in July, aged 83.