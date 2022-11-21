Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger says he’s “ready for the world to hate us again”

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has joked that he is “ready for the world to hate us again”.

The Canadian rockers who have been heavily mocked over the years released their new album ‘Get Rollin’ last week.

Speaking in a new interview with Audacy, Kroeger joked: “You know, we joke about it all the time. I’m like, ‘I’m ready for the world to hate us again.’”

When asked if they could be a superhero, who would they be and what would be their power, Kroeger again made light of the situation adding: “We would be Captain Whipping Boy, and we would be able to take more shit than anyone.”

Despite his comments, their 2014 track ‘She Keeps Me Up’ recently took on a new lease of life on TikTok, becoming a viral hit on the social media app after soundtracking a number of “thirst trap” posts.

“Thanks for all the love for ‘She Keeps Me Up’,” the band wrote in response. “That one was pretty unexpected!”

Meanwhile, their 10th studio album is their first LP since 2017’s ‘Feed The Machine’.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” the band previously said in a statement. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

Kroeger recently revealed that fans had been saying his name wrong for years.

According to the singer, his second name is not pronounced as it appears and is in fact spoken like iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare On Elm Street franchise.