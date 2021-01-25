Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ turned into sea shanty – and goes viral

Nickelback have collaborated with a British group that made the Canadian band’s song ‘Rockstar’ into a sea shanty – and it has since gone viral.

The group, Lottery Winners, posted their sea shanty version of the Nickelback’s 2005 single last Monday (January 18). Nickelback spotted the cover a couple of days later, and by Friday (January 22) had added their own vocals to the mix.

At the time of writing, the Nickelback-Lottery Winners crossover version has wracked up 1.1million views on Nickelback’s official TikTok page.

Advertisement

Lottery Winner’s decision to put a seaborne spin on the ‘All The Right Reasons’ single comes as the sea shanty craze continues to capture the imaginations of thousands online.

The man who kickstarted the TikTok phenomenon, 26-year-old Scottish postman Nathan Evans, recently quit his job after his rendition of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come’ landed in the UK Top 10.

Evans has since released ‘Wellerman’ as an official single after signing a record deal with Polydor. A mid-week update from the Official Charts Company puts the track at Number Four in next week’s Official UK Singles Chart, behind tracks by Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi and Little Mix.

In a TikTok posted last week, Evans said he had quit his day job thanks to the social media trend. “Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nickelback recently parodied their ‘Photograph’ video for a new Google advert.