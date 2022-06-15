Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future to headline Rolling Loud New York

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future are set to headline the 2022 edition of Rolling Loud New York – see the full line-up below and get tickets here.

The travelling roadshow festival will return to New York for three nights at Citi Field in Queens from September 23-25.

Minaj will top the bill on the first night, with September 24 being headlined by Rocky before Future closes things out the following night.

Other names on the line-up include Pusha T, DaBaby, Busta Rhymes, Abra and many more.

Tickets will be available here from noon local time on Friday (June 17) – see the full line-up below.

ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK 2022 ON SALE FRI, 6/17 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/RFU4lpDZWI — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) June 14, 2022

Rolling Loud Miami is set to be held in July, with Kanye West (billed under his legal name, Ye), Future and Kendrick Lamar headlining across the three-day event.

Set to run from July 22-24 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, this year’s event will also feature appearances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd and many more.

Notably, this year’s iteration will also see DaBaby return to the Rolling Loud Miami stage, almost exactly a year since the rapper sparked backlash at the event for making homophobic comments and offensive remarks about people living with HIV.

DaBaby’s comments prompted criticism from the likes of Elton John and the rapper’s ‘Levitating’ collaborator Dua Lipa, and saw him dropped from festivals like Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.

The inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal will also take place next month, with J. Cole headlining alongside A$AP Rocky and Future across the three-day event, which will take place from July 6-8 this year at Praia De Rocha Beach in Portimão, which is located in Portugal’s Algarve.