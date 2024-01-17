Nicki Minaj adds UK, European and US dates to 2024 ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour

Nicki Minaj has announced new UK, European and US dates for her ‘Pink Friday 2‘ 2024 world tour – see the full list of shows below.
The first leg of the tour – featuring US, UK and European gigs – was announced last year and will kick off on March 1 in California.
The existing dates run until early June, but new shows have now been added to the lengthy tour.
New shows will take place in Glasgow, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and more.
See the full list of ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour dates below, with newly added gigs in bold. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am local time on Friday, January 19. You can buy your tickets here.
Nicki Minaj ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 world tour dates are:
MARCH 2024
1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
15 – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds
18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
APRIL 2024
1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
7 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park
8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
17 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
25 – Chicago, IL – United Center
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
MAY 2024
1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente
9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
25 – Manchester, England – Co-Op Live
26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
28 – London, England – The O2
29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
JUNE 2024
1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
4 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Minaj released her fifth album last month (December 8) which served as a sequel to her 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.
In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. “Ducking ’em like Björk?” That’s surely a wink to the Icelandic musician’s infamous skirmish with a photographer. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”