Nicki Minaj adds UK, European and US dates to 2024 ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour

Nicki Minaj has announced new UK, European and US dates for her ‘Pink Friday 2‘ 2024 world tour – see the full list of shows below.

The first leg of the tour – featuring US, UK and European gigs – was announced last year and will kick off on March 1 in California.

The existing dates run until early June, but new shows have now been added to the lengthy tour.

New shows will take place in Glasgow, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and more.

See the full list of ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour dates below, with newly added gigs in bold. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am local time on Friday, January 19. You can buy your tickets here.

Nicki Minaj ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 world tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

15 – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds

18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL 2024

1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

7 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park

8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

17 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

MAY 2024

1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente

9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

25 – Manchester, England – Co-Op Live

26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

28 – London, England – The O2

29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

JUNE 2024

1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

4 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Minaj released her fifth album last month (December 8) which served as a sequel to her 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. “Ducking ’em like Björk?” That’s surely a wink to the Icelandic musician’s infamous skirmish with a photographer. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”