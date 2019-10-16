“I was being sarcastic”: Nicki Minaj walks back Adele collaboration claims

Minaj said in an interview last night that the two artists had recorded "an epic song" together

Nicki Minaj has walked back comments she made in an interview last night (October 15) in which she claimed to have recorded a collaboration with Adele, saying that she was “being sarcastic”.

Despite telling fans last month in a since-deleted tweet that she had “decided to retire & have my family”, Minaj is currently working on new music for an album that she herself has described as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”.

Minaj sparked excitement at the launch of her new fashion line Fendi Prints On when she told ET that she had been working with Adele.

“But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” she said. “And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song!”

After numerous media outlets ran Minaj’s comments following the interview, the rapper has now told her followers on Twitter that she “thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic”.

“Shit! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files,” Minaj added. “Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you.”

Adele was recently reported to have recorded a collaboration with Beyoncé and One Republic, but the speculation was swiftly shut down by a representative for OneRepublic.

Adele’s impressive rendition of Minaj’s verse on the Kanye West track ‘Monster’ went viral back in 2016 after she performed it during her episode of Carpool Karaoke. The singer performed the verse again at a party in LA back in June.