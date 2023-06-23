Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice share version of ‘Barbie World’ from ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up for a version of Aqua‘s ‘Barbie Girl’ for the new Barbie soundtrack – hear it below.

The song’s release date was confirmed last week and hears the pair sample original snippets of the Aqua classic. The full title of the song is ‘Barbie World (With Aqua)’.

It was previously reported last year that Aqua’s version of ‘Barbie Girl’ would not feature in the film.

The new track arrives almost a month before the eagerly awaited Barbie movie hits cinemas worldwide.

Watch the video for ‘Barbie Girl’ below.

Dua Lipa most recently released ‘Dance The Night’, the lead track from the upcoming Barbie film’s soundtrack.

Written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — who both composed the music for the film — and Norwegian singer Caroline Ailin, the song comes alongside a Barbie-inspired music video that sees the pop star strut around the hot-pink film sets. It also features a cameo from the film’s writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig.

As well as providing the lead single, Dua also has a cameo appearance in the film, playing a mermaid variation of Barbie. She announced her role to fans last month, sharing a poster of her in character for the project which stated: “This Barbie is a mermaid”.

Barbie is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 21 and sees Margot Robbie take on the lead role, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken.