Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby share their new collaboration ‘Do We Have A Problem?’

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have shared their new collaborative single ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ – you can hear the track below.

The song was announced earlier this week along with a hotline (213-523-7762) that fans could call to relay any problems that they were facing.

Minaj and Lil Baby have now released ‘Do We Have A Problem?’, marking Minaj’s first new music release of 2022.

A Benny Boom-directed video for the song, which stars Minaj, Lil Baby, Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict, has also been released – you can see that below.

‘Do We Have A Problem?’ follows on from ‘Boyz’, Minaj’s collaboration with the former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson which came out last October.

Minaj’s last studio album, ‘Queen’, was released in August 2018. Her 2009 mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ was reissued last year. Lil Baby, meanwhile, released ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ LP with Lil Durk back in June.

Earlier this week Minaj spoke about ‘New Body’, her unreleased collaboration with Kanye West.

The track was originally recorded for West‘s scrapped ‘Yandhi’ album, but a reworked version didn’t make the cut on his ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King’.

“The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ was the biggest hit record that never came out,” Minaj told Hot 106.

“I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body’ because everybody has come to love the original way they heard it so I’ll just let everybody have that in their hearts. It is what it is.”