Fans think Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion traded blows on new songs

Fans of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion believe the two rappers have taken aim at one another in their new songs.

On Fridaay (January 26), Megan Thee Stallion shared new single ‘Hiss‘, the second release via her new independent label, Hot Girl Productions. In the ferocious track, she raps: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law refers to the rule in the US for authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Fans have speculated this is a jab at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. In 2022, Petty was given three years probation and one year of house detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Advertisement

After ‘Hiss’ was released, Minaj went on Instagram Live to preview a new song called ‘Big Foot’, in which she rapped: “Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Many have speculated that this line is about Thee Stallion, as she was shot in the foot in a 2020 altercation with fellow rapper Tory Lanez – who has since been found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison.

After Minaj teased the song, she appeared to call out Megan Thee Stallion: “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music.”

The ‘Pink Friday’ rapper then did an impression of a Southern accent.

Advertisement

Minaj has been accused of sending shots at Thee Stallion before. In 2019, she and Iggy Azalea had a brief dispute over a failed collaboration, which was quickly cleared up.

However, the latter wrote a letter in support of Lanez in 2022, while he was still on trial for shooting Megan. So, when Minaj rapped “Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I’m not Iggy [Azalea]” on her Billboard Top 20 song ‘FTCU’, many saw it as a jab at her former collaborator.

In 2019, Thee Stallion and Minaj seemed to be close. Before releasing their collaborative single with Ty Dolla $ign ‘Hot Girl Summer’, they did an Instagram Live broadcast together to answer fans’ questions. Somehow, the relationship has since broken down.

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach spoke to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club about the song. When asked about the song’s name, Thee Stallion explained: “When a snake feels like you’ve been playing and doing a whole lot of slaying, it’s basically telling you to back off. I hear you, I see you – get up off me now.”

See fans speculating over the feud below

no one: nicki minaj fighting with megan thee stallion: pic.twitter.com/XkaMRRdcXR — andiiೀ || ELLIE’S DAY🎂 (@piinksrry) January 28, 2024

Nicki Minaj after Megan Thee Stallion dropped that Megan’s law bar pic.twitter.com/WKS8u4kQwx — NYNE (@NYNEproblems) January 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj continues to go off on Megan Thee Stallion and calls her a “bullet fragment foot bitch.” 😳

pic.twitter.com/rV23wEjKg6 — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 27, 2024

Megan thee stallion: *makes 1 diss* Nicki Minaj: pic.twitter.com/HwBRC4NVnh — Scizard Thee Stallion 🔥 (@NotScizard) January 27, 2024

Best part about this Nicki Minaj rant is that it started with a bar about Megan’s Law, not even a name drop If someone references a law about sex offender disclosures and you KNOW it’s about you, you’re so cooked — Ruff Criminal (@RuffCrim) January 27, 2024

In the teaser she released earlier this week, the Grammy winner told her critics: “Fuck y’all… every time I get mentioned, one of you bitch-ass n****s get attention… I’m a lay it all to rest.”

Charlamagne asked Megan how does she defend herself without giving in to the negativity, to which Thee Stallion said: “It’s for these bitches or these hoes alike – men and women… I want y’all to get up off me. Do something else. Do something different. It’s getting old.”

“A hit dog gon’ holler,” she told Charlamagne, “Whoever feel it, feel it.”

In 2023, Thee Stallion said she would self-fund and release her next album independently. Last November, she dropped the music video for ‘Cobra’, which centred around the 28-year-old “shedding” her past and emerging into a new era of her career. It’s unclear whether both ‘Cobra’ and ‘Hiss’ are singles from the upcoming album that will hopefully be out this year.

Meanwhile, Minaj will kick off the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ this March in California. Visit here for tickets.