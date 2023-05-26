Nicki Minaj and Sexxy Red search for “the Hoochie Daddies” on ‘Pound Town’ remix

Nicki Minaj has co-signed Sexxy Red and featured on a remix of her viral hit, ‘Pound Town’. Check it out below.

The track is one of many remixes the ‘Queen’ rapper has hopped on this year. The 40-year-old joined Kim Petras for the remix for ‘Alone‘, as well as hooking up with Ice Spice on ‘Princess Diana’.

Today (May 26), Minaj and Red surprised fans with ‘Pound Town 2’. In an Instagram post, Sexxy Red wrote, “Thank you [Nicki Minaj] I ‘preciate you so much for blessin’ my track. This is major. I’m so humble and grateful.”

Fans who are subscribed to Minaj’s newsletter received an email from the Queens star, telling them how she met Sexxy Red: “I met with Sexyy Red [and] found her to be so down to earth and sweet.

“I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go [and] decided to just have fun with a bad bitch, I ended up loving how it came out!”

Also in the newsletter, Minaj teased an upcoming live plans, writing: “As we wait for my next official move, I wanted to give you guys a lil sum sum that I know we gon’ turn up to on tour.”

She also called Sexxy Red “really unique” and “genuine”.

On Sunday (May 21), the record-breaking rapper teased lyrics from the new track on Twitter, writing, “He like feet / Suck this camel toe.”

Suck on this camel toe pic.twitter.com/5Ngj7pACU1 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 21, 2023

The St. Louis rap newcomer told Complex how she came up with the song’s most-quoted line, ‘I’m outta town, Tuggin’ with my rounds / My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown.” She said it was her first-ever freestyle: “When I’m rapping, I just say stuff about myself. I’ll describe anything… So I was really out of town, thugging with my rounds, and then I’m like, ‘My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown.’ It was true! So I said it.”

The Tay Keith-produced ‘Pound Town 2’ is Nicki Minaj’s second release from her newly established record label, Heavy On It Records, following the ‘Princess Diana’ remix.

In other news, Minaj has teased her fifth studio album, telling fans to expect the record by the end of the year. Meanwhile, it’s speculated the ‘Pound The Alarm’ star blocked a fan after they shared an unflattering portrait of her on Twitter.

Yesterday (May 25), it was announced that the “Harajuku Barbie” will feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie. Lizzo, Tame Impala, and even Ryan Gosling (who set to play Ken in the film) are featured on the compilation album’s tracklist.