Nicki Minaj announces new song ‘Bigfoot’

Nicki Minaj has announced her new song ‘Bigfoot’ will drop imminently.

The rapper previewed the song in an Instagram Live, in seeming reference to Megan Thee Stallion‘s being shot in the foot. “Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot”, Minaj said.

Now, the Queens musician announced she will drop the track on January 28 at 6pm ET. She also shared a photo of Megan Thee Stallion with a distressed expression on her face.

The song is seemingly the latest development in the feud between Minaj and Megan, which reignited recently with the release of Megan’s new song ‘Hiss’. In the song, she spat the bar: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” a diss to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender.

Since then, Minaj has launched a tirade at Megan online, in which she called her a “flop” and a “disgusting serpant [sic]”, amongst other names. However, she has denied that ‘Bigfoot’ is a diss to Megan: “who tf said ‘diss track’??????”

In other news, Nicki Minaj has been announced as a performer for Afro Nation Portugal 2024. She will join the likes of Afrobeats juggernauts Rema, Asake, J Hus, and amapiano newcomer Tyla on the lineup.

Fans can secure their Afro Nation Portugal golden, VIP and General Admission tickets on Thursday (January 25), with a limited pre-sale at 10 am GMT followed by a general 1 pm GMT. Tickets can be found here.