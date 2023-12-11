Nicki Minaj announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 tour

Nicki Minaj has announced her ‘Pink Friday 2‘ 2024 world tour in support of her LP of the same name.
Kicking off in the US on March 1, 2024 at the Oakland Arena in California, the ‘Roman’s Revenge’ rapper will make her way through North America, making stops in major cities such as Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Newark, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Houston and Dallas. The US leg of the tour will wrap up on May 12, 2024 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
From there, Minaj will make her way across the pond to the UK to play shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London. She will then head out to Europe for a set of shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Cologne before ending the tour on June 7, 2024 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.
For US fans, a ticket pre-sale will be available for Citi cardholders beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 9am local time until Thursday, December 14 at 9pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
General ticket sales will begin on Friday, December 15 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.
For UK and EU fans, tickets are available now with artist pre-sale access. General ticket sales will commence on Friday December 15 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. Visit here for more information.
Nicki Minaj ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 world tour dates are:
MARCH 2024
1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
15 – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds
18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
APRIL 2024
1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
7 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park
10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
17 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
MAY 2024
2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente
9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Manchester, England – Co-Op Live
26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
28 – London, England – The O2
JUNE 2024
1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
Minaj released her fifth album last week (December 8) which served as a sequel to her 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.
In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. “Ducking ’em like Björk?” That’s surely a wink to the Icelandic musician’s infamous skirmish with a photographer. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”
In other news, the rapper recently teased that she will release four more tracks next week to “complete” her new album.
“#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote on her X/Twitter page, referring to the fantasy AI world that Minaj’s fans have created for the album. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”