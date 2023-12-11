Nicki Minaj announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 tour

Nicki Minaj has announced her ‘Pink Friday 2‘ 2024 world tour in support of her LP of the same name.

Kicking off in the US on March 1, 2024 at the Oakland Arena in California, the ‘Roman’s Revenge’ rapper will make her way through North America, making stops in major cities such as Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Newark, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Houston and Dallas. The US leg of the tour will wrap up on May 12, 2024 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

From there, Minaj will make her way across the pond to the UK to play shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London. She will then head out to Europe for a set of shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Cologne before ending the tour on June 7, 2024 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

For US fans, a ticket pre-sale will be available for Citi cardholders beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 9am local time until Thursday, December 14 at 9pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, December 15 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.

For UK and EU fans, tickets are available now with artist pre-sale access. General ticket sales will commence on Friday December 15 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. Visit here for more information.

Nicki Minaj ‘Pink Friday 2’ 2024 world tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

15 – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds

18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Advertisement

APRIL 2024

1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

7 – Raleigh, NC – Dorothea Dix Park

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

17 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

MAY 2024

2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Cente

9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Manchester, England – Co-Op Live

26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

28 – London, England – The O2

JUNE 2024

1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Minaj released her fifth album last week (December 8) which served as a sequel to her 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. “Ducking ’em like Björk?” That’s surely a wink to the Icelandic musician’s infamous skirmish with a photographer. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”

In other news, the rapper recently teased that she will release four more tracks next week to “complete” her new album.

“#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote on her X/Twitter page, referring to the fantasy AI world that Minaj’s fans have created for the album. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”