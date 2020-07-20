Nicki Minaj has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The US singer/rapper told fans via social media today (July 20) that she is “#Preggers” and thanked everyone for their “well wishes”. Minaj married Kenneth Petty in 2019.

Along with the announcement Minaj shared photos of her showing off her baby bump, captioned: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

Earlier this year Minaj scored her first Number One with Doja Cat’s ‘Say So (Remix)’.

She recently collaborated with 6ix9ine on single ‘Trollz’, which reached Number One on the US Billboard chart before landing the biggest second week chart fall in history for a single that debuted on the top spot.

YG has since said that he doubts he will work with Minaj again due to her connection with 6ix9ine, a convicted child sex offender. 6ix9ine and YG have a long-running feud, with YG once using the rainbow-haired rapper’s mugshot as his stage background for live gigs, as well as dropping the track ‘Stop Snitchin’.

Minaj’s last album was 2018’s ‘Queen’. NME wrote in a three-star review: “‘Queen’ *almost* works as a two-way effort from Nicki Minaj, one part reclamation of her position at hip-hop’s top table and one part raising the bar for any pretenders looking to take a seat.”