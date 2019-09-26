Nicki Minaj hits pause on retirement to jump on PnB Rock’s new song ‘Fendi’

Produced by Murda Beatz

Nicki Minaj has dropped new music despite declaring her retirement weeks ago: She’s teamed up with Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock on a new song ‘Fendi’, which is produced by Murda Beatz.

Minaj teased the joint effort on Instagram late last night (September 25) with the single’s cover art which features a fashion sketch of the trio decked out in – what else? – Fendi. At the top of the track, she shouts out her collaborators before proudly declaring: “Yo, this is actually – I swear, like, this is really my favourite song.” Listen to ‘Fendi’ here:

The collaboration arrived just weeks after Minaj abruptly announced that she was hanging up the mic. On September 5, the rapper wrote on Twitter that she was planning to step away from the spotlight and “have a family”.

“I know you guys are happy now,” she tweeted. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Shortly after breaking the news, Minaj promised she would discuss her decision on her Apple Music Beats 1 show Queen Radio. “No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe,” the rapper said in a reply to a fan.

In an Elle interview conducted for before her retirement announcement, Minaj had said she plans on releasing a follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Queen’. The rapper described her next record as “fierce, fun and unapologetic” and will “include all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound.”