Nicki Minaj calls on Kehlani, Jhené Aiko and more to work with her on new music

Nicki Minaj has previewed some new music and called on a number of artists, including Kehlani and Jhené Aiko, to collaborate with her.

The rapper is currently recording new material, and previewed one track on social media on Tuesday night (September 7).

Minaj called on her fans yesterday (September 8) to reach out to Keke Wyatt, Tamar Braxton and Brandy “to redo” the vocals from the song snippet, saying that she would “love to hear people who can really do it” before adding: “Once I have the a capella vocals I’ll put smthn special together with it.”

Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it 😟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/7BuZMv7Edw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Minaj then said that she would also like to hear guest vocals from Kehlani, Aiko and Summer Walker, adding: “Summer, Jhené & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies.”

Kehlani responded to Minaj’s call by asking for more clarification, with the latter replying: “Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn.”

Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn 🎀 no big zeal zo ♥️ https://t.co/6WKOXikQru — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Ok puddin pop. Love you. Dm it or post it when u want. No big zeal https://t.co/AVOVwive1z — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Walker expressed her interest in fulfilling Minaj’s request, while Minaj said that she is planning to “do smthn similar with female rappers. But that’s for a diff night.”

Minaj recently featured on Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, providing spoken-word vocals on the track ‘Papi’s Home’.

The rapper also recently revealed that she was nearly included on Doja Cat’s latest album, ‘Planet Her’, but it ultimately didn’t end up happening.