Nicki Minaj calls out BET Awards in response to claims of record low ratings

Minaj bites back

Nicki Minaj has slammed the BET awards over a report that this year’s ceremony suffered its lowest ever ratings.

Music News Facts tweeted out what appears to be a Wikipedia screenshot that shows a 2 million viewership of the 2019 awards. However, BET wrote in a press release seen by Billboard that the ceremony had 12.7 million total viewers across eight Viacom networks.

Minaj picked up Music News Facts’ unconfirmed ratings report tweet and used it to address past beef that she has with the awards.

In February, the rapper was enraged by a BET tweet that said she was being “dragged by her lacefront” in reference to Cardi B winning Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It caused Minaj and Young Money to pull out from performing at the BET ceremony.

Referencing Music News Facts’ claims in a tweet, Minaj wrote yesterday (June 27): “When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show… when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace.”

BET apologised to Minaj after the fallout in February by issuing the following statement: “BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.

“Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused.”

BET is yet to respond to Minaj’s recent tweet about the ratings.