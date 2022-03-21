Nicki Minaj claims that younger women in the music industry have “never experienced hate the way I have”

Nicki Minaj has claimed that young women receiving hate in the music industry are merely experiencing “growing pains” when compared to what she has been through.

Minaj made the comments during an Instagram Live conversation with rapper Coi Leray, who collaborated with Minaj on their recent song ‘Blick Blick’, and is 15 years her junior. During the conversation, Leray mentioned that her success had come in the face of “hate” that she had received. Minaj took issue with this, saying that Leray and “girls” in the music industry should “stop talking about hate”.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced,” she said. “What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry, and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet… people have been gentle.”

Watch a snippet of the conversation between Minaj and Leray below:

Nicki Minaj tells Coi Leray these girls have it easy, they don’t receive half the amount of hate they think or say they have pic.twitter.com/XFpbLvPxgn — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 19, 2022

Following a negative backlash to the conversation, Leray herself came to Minaj’s defense on Twitter, saying that people criticising Minaj were “too emotional” and that Minaj’s comments “didn’t offend” her.

Y’all too emotional .. Nicki been through a lot !!! she still standing strong, still dropping hits. She basically told me don’t let y’all wack ass comments and negative energy stop me now because MORE MONEY AND SUCCESS More problems so THUG THAT SHIT OUT ! 👑🌎🆑 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

Nicki don’t offend me . I grew up on tough love. When someone is speaking who has more experience, always listen. That’s the problem y’all talk to damn much. Regardless of what she saying she coming from a good place. — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

Minaj then responded to Leray, praising her as a “talented, versatile, unique artist”.

That’s why I left the live up. I spent time just focused on HOW you’re such a talented, versatile, unique artist in my eyes. I talked on how your verse kept switching up & getting better & how dope those last 4 bars are to me… how I know for a fact you actually WRITE. BUT NO!!! https://t.co/yDQsE4DJr7 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022

Apart from ‘Blick Blick’, Minaj has released two new singles in 2022 thus far: ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’, both of which feature Lil Baby.

Leray, meanwhile, is gearing up to release her debut album ‘Coi’ in early April.