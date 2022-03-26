Nicki Minaj collaborates with Fivio Foreign on new track ‘We Go Up’

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Fivio Foreign on a new song – listen to ‘We Go Up’ below.

After announcing that she was set to retire from music back in 2019, Minaj has returned with a slew of new singles in 2022, including Lil Baby collaborations ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’.

Another new track called ‘Blick Blick’ also arrived earlier this year.

Listen to the surprise new single ‘We Go Up’, which features a verse from Fivio Foreign, below.

Nicki Minaj’s new series of 2022 singles are the rapper’s first new material since her 2021 mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’.

Last month (February 4) Minaj explained that she would continue to make music for as long as she wants, with her plan to only quit the industry on her own terms and when she feels it is right for her to do so.

During an Instagram Live session with Jayda Cheaves to celebrate the release of her first single of the year, the rapper promised to always “keep on putting out music”. “I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it,” she said.

In another recent statement on an Instagram Live, Minaj claimed that young women receiving hate in the music industry are merely experiencing “growing pains” when compared to what she has been through.

Minaj made the comments during a conversation with rapper Coi Leray, who collaborated with Minaj on ‘Blick Blick’, and is 15 years her junior. During the conversation, Leray mentioned that her success had come in the face of “hate” that she had received. Minaj took issue with this, saying that Leray and “girls” in the music industry should “stop talking about hate”.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced,” she said. “What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry, and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet… people have been gentle.”