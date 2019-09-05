Nicki Minaj says she’s decided “to retire and have my family”

The rapper had previously teased that a new album was on the way

Nicki Minaj has said she has decided to “retire and have my family” in a new tweet.

The rapper shared the unexpected news on Twitter earlier today (September 5). It is currently unclear if the announcement is sincere.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj wrote. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box-cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE”.

Her fans were shocked by the announcement. “miss onika,” one wrote, using Minaj’s real name. “if this is a joke it AIN’T funny.”

“Nicki stop this ain’t funny I’m not prepared for this rn,” another added, while some suggested the tweet could merely be preceding a brand new album from the rapper. “So album dropping at midnight?” asked one.

See those and more reactions below now.

The surprise news follows Minaj teasing the imminent arrival of the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star said: “You’re the first to find out… of course there’s a new album.”

Minaj released a new single called ‘Megatron’ in June – her first solo single since the release of ‘Queen’. The song centred on a reference to Transformers antagonist Megatron, while the video starred her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently pulled out of a planned performance in Saudi Arabia following a backlash from human rights activists. She was due to headline the Jeddah World Festival but withdrew after the Human Rights Foundation said playing in the country contradicted her support of women’s rights and the LGBTQ community.