Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and 21 Savage lead the line-up for Wireless Festival 2024

The first wave of artists set to perform at the 2024 edition of Wireless Festival have been announced, with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat leading the line-up. Find ticket details below.

For this year’s instalment, the iconic London festival will return to its new space in Finsbury Park and span across three days. Kicking off on July 12 and running until July 14, the first run of artists have been confirmed and pre-sale options are available here.

Leading the way for 2024 is rap icon Nicki Minaj, who will be returning to the UK capital as the headliner for the first night of the festival. The announcement comes following the recent release of her latest LP, ‘Pink Friday 2’ – her fifth LP and sequel to her exuberant 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.

Others set to perform on the opening night include Future, Ice Spice, Sean Paul and Vanessa Bling.

Also announced as part of the line-up for this year is 21 Savage, who will be headlining the Saturday edition and dropped his third solo record ‘American Dream’ earlier this month. Discussing the new announcement and his upcoming debut headline slot at the London festival, he said: “I’m so happy to be returning home to the UK and headlining Wireless for the very first time.”

Joining him as part of the packed Saturday line-up include artists such as J Jus – who will also be headlining the festival for the first time – as well as Asake, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Fridayy and Skillibeng.

Finally, Doja Cat will be taking on the headline slot for the last day of the 2024 instalment. She will be joined by Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles and more. General tickets for Wireless Festival 2024 go on sale this Wednesday (January 31) at 10am GMT and will be available here.

The second wave of artists set to appear is scheduled to be announced shortly. You can check out the current list of acts confirmed below.

Artists currently announced for Gopuff Delivers Wireless 2024 are:

Friday, July 12

Nicki Minaj

Future

Ice Spice

Sean Paul

Vanessa Bling

Veeze

Ragz Originale

DJ Target

Remi Burgz

Saturday, July 13

21 Savage

J Hus

Asake

Gunna

Sexyy Red

Fridayy

Skillibeng

Byron Messia

Shallipopi

Strandz

Kenny Allstar

Seani B

Sunday, July 14

Doja Cat

Rema

Tyla

Digga D

Uncle Waffles

Ruger

Teezo Touchdown

Nadia Jae

Snoochie Shy

Last year it was confirmed that Wireless Festival would be relocating to London’s Finsbury Park, and set to take place there every summer until 2027.

It was previously arranged on a year-by-year basis with past venues including Hyde Park, Harewood House and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, but was altered following Haringey Council signing a five-year deal with Festival Republic, the promoter of Wireless. The move was made to raise “significant income’ for North London as well as boost the local economy.

Last year’s Wireless Festival took place at Finsbury Park between July 7-9. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe were named as UK exclusive headliners.

Other artists on the bill included Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla.