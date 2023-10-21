Nicki Minaj drops surprise track ‘FOR ALL THE BARBZ’ with Drake and Chief Keef

Nicki Minaj has released a new surprise track ‘FOR ALL THE BARBZ’ featuring Drake and Chief Keef.

The Queens rapper is set to release her new album ‘Pink Friday 2‘ on November 17. She recently teased fans with ‘Bahm Bahm‘, a standalone track, and ‘Last Time I Saw You‘, which is confirmed to be on the new album.

Yesterday (October 20), Minaj unleashed her latest collaboration with Drake and Chief Keef, who keep their verses and instrumentals from Drake’s original ‘All The Parties’ beat. The song was released on his latest album ‘For All The Dogs‘.

Advertisement

On ‘FOR ALL THE BARBZ’, the rapper freestyles and takes shots at fellow rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, as they all appeared at the VMAs: “VMAs was a family reunion / First time in a while I seen all of my sons.” She continued: “I make the movies, I give you bitches cameos.”

Upon the release of the freestyle, Minaj took to X/Twitter, cryptically writing: “Happy Pink Friday you guys. So grateful for this epic fkng journey. With you. Still a surprise or 2 left. Got some updates as well.”

Happy Pink Friday you guys. So grateful for this epic fkng journey. With you. Still a surprise or 2 left. Got some updates as well. … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 21, 2023

‘Pink Friday 2’ will be the first new album from the Queens musician since 2018’s ‘Queen‘; NME said that “the ‘Queen’ is back, but only just.” Minaj has previewed snippets of the album before; at the VMAs, she flowed over a gnarly trap beat, hinting at an unreleased song. ““These bitches ain’t badder than me,” she rapped: “Somebody cop all these groupies a ticket cos I’m who they trying to be”.

In other recent news, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been placed under house arrest for threatening Offset, the rapper and husband to Cardi B. Offset responded by sharing a video of him standing outside a private jet and laughing, implying Petty was broke.