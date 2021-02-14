Nicki Minaj’s father has been killed in a hit-and-run incident

Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj has been killed in a hit-and-run incident, police have confirmed.

The 64-year-old was hit by a car while he was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola on Long Island, New York around 6:15pm on Friday (February 12).

According to Nassau County Police, the driver left the scene of the accident immediately after they hit Maraj. The authorities said Minaj’s father was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Saturday (February 13), according to the Associated Press.

At present, no suspect has been identified. Police are seeking any witnesses with information on the crash.

The rapper’s representatives have also confirmed her father’s death, but Minaj has not given a public statement at the time of writing.

Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Saint James, Trinidad in 1982 to Maraj and her mother Carol.

Last year, it was announced that the rapper would be the subject of an upcoming documentary series from HBO. According to a press release, the forthcoming programme will “explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey” and will air on the streaming service HBO Max.

Minaj gave birth to her first child in September 2020. She confirmed her son’s birth one month later, writing on her Instagram account: “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”