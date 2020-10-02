Nicki Minaj has given birth to first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

According to Billboard, Minaj and Petty welcomed their baby into the world on Wednesday September 30, with Minaj giving birth in a Los Angeles hospital.

The baby’s name and sex are yet to be revealed, with neither Petty nor Minaj having confirmed the news themselves.

Minaj first announced she was pregnant in July, sharing a photo of her baby bump to social media.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛,” she captioned the post.

Late last year, Minaj took to Twitter to declare that she had “decided to retire & have my family”.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box-cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she wrote.

The announcement didn’t stop the rapper from going on to have a busy career year though, releasing a slew of collaborative singles throughout 2020 so far.

She teamed up with Meghan Trainor for ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, appeared on Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ remix, collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘TROLLZ’, hopped on A$AP Ferg’s ‘Move Ya Hips’, linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Expensive’ and worked with Major Lazor and Mr Eazi on ‘Oh My Gawd’.

She also released her own solo single ‘Yikes’ in February.