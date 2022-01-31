Nicki Minaj hints at new music arriving this week

Nicki Minaj has hinted that she’s set to return with new music later this week.

Taking to Twitter last night (January 30), the singer shared a new photo of her spread out across a bed, alongside the caption “2.4.22,” hinting at a release date of this Friday (February 4).

No more information is available yet about the potential release of new music, but any material would follow the track ‘Boyz’, a collaboration with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

See the new teaser below.

Elsewhere, a lawsuit for harassment against Nicki Minaj is to be refiled according to the accuser’s lawyer.

Earlier this month, Minaj was dropped from a lawsuit originally filed against her and her husband Kenneth Petty for harassment.

Jennifer Hough accused Petty of sexual assault in 1994 and filed a lawsuit last year against Petty and Minaj, accusing them of “witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment” and other charges. She is also suing Petty for sexual assault and battery in relation to the 1995 conviction.

Hough alleged Petty raped her at knifepoint in 1994, when they were both 16 years old. Petty was charged with first-degree attempted rape the following year, and pleaded guilty to attempted rape.

He spent time in prison as a result but in March 2020, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in California after moving from New York to the West Coast in 2019. These later charges were eventually dropped but federal charges were then brought, which resulted in Petty accepting a plea deal.