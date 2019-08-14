Nicki Minaj hits out at Rick Ross for “disrespecting” her on his “weak-ass fucking album”

Ross made the reference on 2017's 'Apple of My Eye'

Nicki Minaj has hit out at Rick Ross for disrespecting her on one of his previous tracks. Check out the clip below.

The US rapper referenced Minaj on his 2017 song, ‘Apple of My Eye’, which appeared on his ninth full-length album, ‘Rather You Than Me’. “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki / Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance,” he spat.

Making a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Minaj responded to the apparent dig – accusing Ross of disrespecting her in order to sell more copies of the record.

During the chat, Minaj recalled visiting the White House in 2016 along with Ross. During the meeting, she spoke with Barack Obama on behalf of her then-boyfriend Meek Mill, who was on probation at the time. According to Minaj, Ross then told Mill that she was a “keeper” while praising her for speaking up for him.

“[Ross] texted [my] dude after the meeting and said, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper,’” she said. “I saw the text myself with my own eyes, ‘This chick is a keeper.’ She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation and why you’re still on probation after all these years.

“And then you come out on an album, when it’s time to sell some sell weak-ass fucking album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj. What?”

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of her own Queen Radio on Beats 1, Nicki Minaj called Joe Budden a “dumb fuck” after he accused her of being on drugs last year. “Don’t say you ain’t never popped a pill,” he said, before Minaj yelled back: “I never said that you dumb fuck! Cut his fucking mic since you wanna be dumb!”

Minaj also confirmed during the episode that she will release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’ “soon”.