Nicki Minaj hosting fan meet and greet today in London

Nicki Minaj is set to host a meet and greet with fans in London this lunchtime (July 11) – find all the details below.

The rapper is in the UK after performing at Wireless Festival in the capital’s Finsbury Park last night.

Taking to Instagram Live after her performance, Minaj revealed that she will meet fans at Cafe KOKO in Camden at noon on Monday.

“I hope you didn’t book the first flight leaving out tomorrow morning,” she said when announcing the meet and greet.

See the announcement below.

Ahead of the meet and greet, hundreds of fans are already queueing outside the venue, which is attached to the newly-refurbished KOKO theatre, which reopened in April following the venue’s major £70million renovation and saw Arcade Fire play the first gig back at the Camden venue.

barbz already going to meet & greet the queen 😍 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/EA2mcZLzJe — Chvn-C(Ιi)t 🥢 (@seasonmaraj) July 11, 2022

Elsewhere, Minaj officially responded to the rumour that she’s expecting her second child, taking to Instagram Live over the weekend to answer a fan’s question about it.

Looking surprised, Nicki exclaimed: “Am I pregnant!?” She then smirked and darted her eyes back and forth, before telling her viewers that she “did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.”