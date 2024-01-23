Nicki Minaj added to Afro Nation Portugal 2024 line-up

Nicki Minaj has been added to the line-up for this year’s Afro Nation Portugal.

The fourth edition of the popular festival will take place from June 26–28 on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao and already has Afro-pop juggernauts Rema, Asake, J Hus, Tyla and more set to perform.

It was announced yesterday (January 22) that Minaj was added to the star-studded line-up along with The Voice France winner Lisandro Cuxi and Francophone stars Dadju and Tayc. In addition, MFR Souls, Tango Supreme, Tman Express, and Ch’cco, will bring an eclectic mix of amapiano to the Piano People stage. Check out the full line-up below.

Advertisement

The line-up for Afro Nation Portugal 2024 so far is:

MAIN STAGE

Nicki Minaj

Rema

Asake

J Hus

Ninho

Dadju & Tayc

Omah Lay

Tyla

Flavour

Diamond Platnumz

Odumodublvck

Seyi Vibez

The Compozers

Lisandro Cuxi

PIANO PEOPLE

Major League DJz

Uncle Waffles

Musa Keys

Focalistic

Kelvin Momo

Mellow & Sleazy

Tyler ICU X Tumelo.ZA

Vigro Deep

Kamo Mphela

Young Stunna

Justin99 & Pcee

MFR Souls

Tango Supreme

Tman Xpress

Ch’cco

Yumbs

Sfarzo Rtee

Nicky Summers

Brooke Bailey



Fans can secure their Afro Nation Portugal golden, VIP and General Admission tickets on Thursday (January 25), with a limited pre-sale at 10 am GMT followed by a general 1 pm GMT. Tickets can be found here.

Last night, Minaj shared a collection of behind-the-scenes videos and photos, including the flyer for the festival that confirmed she would be performing at the event.

Advertisement

Minaj recently teased that her upcoming new documentary is “still coming”, and that it should hopefully come out before the start of her ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ this March.

Minaj’s forthcoming world tour will kick off in Oakland, California on March 1 before travelling across North America. Then, the record-setting star will embark on the European leg of her tour on May 23 in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. The tour should conclude on June 12 at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena.

Fans can find all the information on the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ here and find any available tickets here.

Minaj released her fifth album last month, which served as a sequel to her 2010 debut ‘Pink Friday’.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of… Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”