Nicki Minaj is getting her own HBO documentary series

Nicki Minaj has announced details of her own HBO documentary series.

The news comes as the singer and rapper also unveiled a deluxe edition of her debut album ‘Pink Friday’ to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

According to a press release, the as-yet-untitled documentary series “will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey”. The series is set to come to new streaming service HBO Max.

Director Michael John Warren said in a statement: “I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honour to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

Minaj’s debut album turned 10 yesterday (November 20), and ‘Pink Friday: The Complete Edition’ is now available on streaming services. Listen to the whole thing below.

Last month, Nicki Minaj took to social media today to confirm the birth of her son, after it was reported that she had given birth in September.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she wrote on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Cardi B recently praised Nicki Minaj for “dominating” the music industry. Cardi didn’t mention Nicki by name, but seemingly referenced her when speaking to Apple Music about how female rappers controlled the music scene when she was growing up.

“There was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time,” Cardi said. “And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”